Indian Teacher from Kerala Dies of Coronavirus in UAE, Country's Toll at 98

New Delhi: A senior Indian teacher in the UAE has died after she contracted the novel coronavirus, according to a media report.

Princy Roy Mathew, who taught at the Abu Dhabi Indian School, passed away on Wednesday evening after contracting the coronavirus, her husband Roy Mathew Samuel was quoted as saying by the Gulf News.

Princy, who hailed from Kerala, is also survived by three children.

"We are highly traumatised by the untimely demise of my wife," her husband said. He said, "She developed fever a week earlier and her condition deteriorated, resulting in acute breathing problems. She tested positive for COVID-19."

"We are waiting for her body from the mortuary to perform the final rites," he said.

Samuel said the other family members are in good health, the report added.

Neeraj Bhargava, the school's principal, said the entire teaching community and staff of the school are in a state of shock over the death of the long-serving English teacher.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the UAE are 11,929 and 98 deaths.