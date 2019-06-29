Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Indian Tobacco Board Delegation Holds Talks with Chinese Counterpart, Pushes for Exports to Beijing

A delegation of ITB held talks with Chief Commissioner of State Tobacco Monopoly Administration (STMA) on Friday and made out a case for China to open its market for import of tobacco from India, a press release issued by the Indian Embassy here said on Saturday.

PTI

Updated:June 29, 2019, 5:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indian Tobacco Board Delegation Holds Talks with Chinese Counterpart, Pushes for Exports to Beijing
An Indian Tobacco Board delegation led by its Chairperson, Ms K Sunitha, were in Beijing to explore increasing trade with China. (Twitter/EOIBeijing)
Loading...

Beijing: India has made a strong pitch for the export of its high quality and organically-cultivated tobacco to China, home to 350 million smokers, the world's largest.

A delegation of Indian Tobacco Board (ITB) led by its Chairperson K Sunitha held talks with Zhang Jianmin, Chief Commissioner of State Tobacco Monopoly Administration (STMA) on Friday and made out a case for China to open its market for import of tobacco from India, a press release issued by the Indian Embassy here said on Saturday.

Sunitha gave a detailed presentation highlighting the strengths of Indian tobacco, it said.

She said that Indian tobacco is of high quality, organically cultivated and pesticide residue free. India is the only country in the world where tobacco is produced in two seasons, it said.

She also mentioned that India due to its proximity could bring down the logistic costs in exporting tobacco to China.

India is the third largest producer and exporter of unmanufactured tobacco with exports more than Rs 5,000 crores to more than 115 destinations including quality-conscious markets of Japan and Europe, it said.

Thus, India is well positioned to supply superior tobacco with consistency in price, volume, quality, and compliance, Sunitha said.

However, India's exports to China has been negligible, she added.

China produces 42 per cent cigarettes globally. It is also the world's largest producer and consumer of tobacco.

During the talks, Zhang said, while Indian tobacco may not be currently suitable for the Chinese market, STMA will be happy to work with the Indian Tobacco Board to further leverage complementarities in the background of growing bilateral relations between India and China, the press release said.

The Tobacco Board offered that with the production processes matching global standards, India will be able to produce and offer tobacco varieties which suit China, it said.

Zhang said that he will depute a government and industry delegation to India to further explore the opportunities.

Earlier this year, China extended protocol, which has remained dormant, on the export of Indian tobacco leaves during the visit of Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan to China in January.

Since then, the Indian Embassy here has worked with the Chinese authorities such as STMA, Ministry of Commerce and other relevant organisations for promoting Indian tobacco, the press release said.

Prashant Lokhande, Commercial Counsellor of the Indian Embassy said China should address the trade deficit as the bilateral trade is expected to touch USD 100 billion mark this year. The trade deficit according to China's official figures crossed USD 57 billion last year.

Officials of India and China have been working to address India's concerns since last year's informal Wuhan summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Following the meeting, China has begun import of some of the agricultural produce from India like rice, sugar and soybean. Efforts are on by both the countries to increase India's exports of IT and Pharmaceuticals.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram