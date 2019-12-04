Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Indians Among 23 Killed in LPG Tanker Blast at Ceramic Factory in Sudan

The Indian Embassy in Sudan in a statement said that that there are several casualties and injuries including among Indian workers. Over 50 Indian workers were working in the factory.

PTI

Updated:December 4, 2019, 10:59 AM IST
Image for Representation.

Khartoum: Several Indians were among the 23 people killed and over 130 injured in an LPG tanker blast in a ceramic factory in Sudan, according to the Indian mission here.

The Indian Embassy in Sudan reported about the Indians killed in the incident that happened on Tuesday, without mentioning the number of casualties.

"So far reports suggest that there are several casualties and injuries including among Indian workers," it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. It said that over 50 Indian workers are reportedly working in the factory.

An AFP report quoted the Sudanese government saying that 23 people were killed and more than 130 injured in the incident, which, according to preliminary reports, indicate that necessary safety equipment was missing at the site.

"There were also inflammable materials improperly stored, which led to the spread of the fire," the government said, adding that an investigation has been launched.

