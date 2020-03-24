India's Advise to Its Students Stuck in Bangladesh: Stay in Hostels, Be Safe Amid Coronavirus Scare

India on Tuesday asked its students studying in Bangladesh not to panic and stay at their hostels after their colleges were shut due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that has left over 16,500 people dead worldwide.

The Indian government's advice came amid reports that group of 70 Kashmiri students studying in Dhaka are stranded at Benaport, the border area between India and Bangladesh, after their colleges were shut. The outbreak of the pandemic has forced the government to put travel restrictions.

"We urge Indian students also to stay in your hostels and stay protected," the Indian High Commission in Dhaka tweeted.

"If you stay safe, we can break the chain. We are here to help you. Our helplines are available 24X7. Please call us at 00 880 255067371 or 00 880 255067372," the mission said.

India is working to contain spread of COVID19, it said.

"Our prime minister has urged all to take precautions not panic. In interest of public health, personal safety and safety of loved ones,we urge all to stay safe in present residences and avoid non-essential travel," the mission said.

Around 7,000 to 10,000 Kashmiri youth reportedly study in Bangladesh.