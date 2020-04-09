WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

India's Decision to Change Domicile Law for Jammu & Kashmir 'Reprehensible': Pakistan

File photo of Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui. (Credit: Twitter)

File photo of Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui. (Credit: Twitter)

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that the changes made in the laws at the time of global health crisis seek to take advantage of the international community's focus on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

  • PTI Islamabad
  • Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 6:30 PM IST
Share this:

Pakistan on Thursday termed as 'reprehensible' India's decision to change the domicile law for Jammu and Kashmir when the international community's focus is on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It also expressed concern over what it said was a lack of medical supplies in Kashmir to help the local people fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that six international human rights organisations in a joint statement recently underscored that measures to combat Covid-19 must respect human rights of every individual and urgently release all political prisoners, human rights defenders and all those arrested in Kashmir after August 5, 2019.

The spokesperson also condemned the new domicile law introduced in the region.

Under the new law, anyone who has resided for 15 years in Jammu and Kashmir or has studied for seven years and appeared in Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in an educational institution located in the Union Territory is a domicile.

The [law] is another illegal step by India, she said. Farooqui said that the changes made in the laws at the time of global health crisis was a reprehensible act as it seeks to take advantage of the international community's focus on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic."

Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 and bifurcating it into two Union territories.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,218

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,865

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    477

     

  • Total DEATHS

    169

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 09 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,113,826

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,550,329

    +32,369

  • Cured/Discharged

    344,794

     

  • Total DEATHS

    91,709

    +3,254
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres