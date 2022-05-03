India’s Stance On Russia-Ukraine Situation Takes Care Of Our Principles, Interests ‘Amply’: Kwatra

Newly appointed foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra on Monday said that diplomacy and dialogue between Russia and Ukraine with immediate cessation of hostilities are central pillars of India’s position on Russia’s so-called ‘military operation’ in Ukraine.

“We have consistently right from the onset of the conflict talked about an immediate and early cessation of hostilities and the resolution path which goes through diplomacy and dialogue. I think these have been the central pillars in terms of our position which we have explained many times,” Kwatra said.

He further added that India’s position amply takes care of ‘our principles as also our interests’. Kwatra said that there are always questions of principles, interests and values and India has balanced it properly. Kwatra’s comments come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi finished his first leg of his Europe visit. PM Modi travelled to Germany where he met newly-chosen chancellor Olaf Scholz. He will meet Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen and leaders of other Nordic nations.

Kwatra also questioned the criticism India faces due to its oil imports from Russia. He said that if one looks at the actual situation, one would find that India’s imports from Russia are a fraction of what Europe and the rest of the world buys from Russia. Kwatra said that India looks at oil imports from Russia from the perspective of energy security. He said that India, like other nations, also considers issues related to its energy security.

India continues to face criticism mostly from the US political establishment because of its close ties to Russia. Some lawmakers from the US as well as Europe demanded that India stop oil purchases from Russia. However, Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar on previous occasions asked the US to focus on its European allies who themselves are heavily dependent on Russian energy.

Earlier in April, Jaishankar during his trip to the US said that Europe purchases more energy from Russia in a single afternoon than India does in a month.

