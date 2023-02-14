National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and German Foreign and Security Policy Advisor Jens Plotner on Tuesday met in Delhi where they discussed a wide range of bilateral and global issues such as the Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific cooperation, and counter-terrorism efforts. This meeting came ahead of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to India later this month.

During the meeting, Plotner emphasised Germany’s commitment to democracy, rule of law, and respect for human rights and highlighted India’s important role as a “partner of values".

The two sides acknowledged the complicated international situation due to Russia’s war against Ukraine, which has global implications such as food shortages and energy prices.

When asked about India’s role as a mediator in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Plötner acknowledged India’s potential involvement and said, “India’s voice is heard strongly in Moscow." He added, “In India, we feel we have a partner who, as much as we believe in the rules-based international order, is a strong proponent of a multilateral system."

He further said that Indian perspective is crucial in this matter as Moscow “values and listens to Delhi’s voice".

However, he noted that the current issue is not a lack of mediators but rather Russia’s unwillingness to halt the war and withdraw from its neighboring country.

Speaking on the India-China border standoff issue, Plötner said there is a need for dialogue rather than armed conflict. “Obviously, we see with concern the border tensions…and think that this is not an area where arms should speak, but where dialogue is needed and I see this willingness on the Indian side to engage," Plonter said.

He said that Germany’s approach to China involves competition and partnership to address global challenges. Plötner highlighted the global impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine, causing food shortages and rising energy prices. Russia’s invasion of a smaller nation violates the UN Charter, and if unchecked, it could lead to a world ruled by the strongest rather than the rule of law.

Besides taking stock of bilateral ties and assess groundwork for Scholz’s visit, Plötner’s discussions in Delhi focused on new fields of cooperation, including renewable energy, green hydrogen, and the adoption of green technologies by industries in both countries as part of a collaboration to counter climate change.

The visit by Scholz is expected to begin on February 25. It will be Scholz’s first visit to India after he became the German chancellor in December 2021 following Angela Merkel’s historic 16-year tenure at the top post.

In December, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock paid a two-day visit to India ostensibly to prepare for Scholz’s long-awaited trip.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Scholz held bilateral talks in the Indonesian resort city of Bali on November 16 last year on the sidelines of the G-20 summit. The first meeting between the two leaders took place during Modi’s visit to Berlin on May 2 for the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

