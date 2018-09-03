English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total22/105
BJP8
INC10
JDS4
OTH0
Municipal Corporation
total12/3
BJP4
INC5
JDS3
OTH0
City Council
total6/29
BJP2
INC3
JDS1
OTH0
Town Council
total2/53
BJP1
INC1
JDS0
OTH0
Town Panchayat
total2/20
BJP1
INC1
JDS0
OTH0
Shimoga
Wards12/35
BJP4
INC5
JDS3
OTH0
Mysore
Wards0/65
BJP0
INC0
JDS0
OTH0
Tumkur
Wards0/35
BJP0
INC0
JDS0
OTH0
Indiscriminately Target Terror Groups, Says US as Pakistan Cries Foul Over $300 Million Aid Freeze
Fresh news reports about suspension of the Coalition Support Fund is expected to further strain US-Pakistan relationship, which comes ahead of the Islamabad visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan faces the first diplomatic challenge of his tenure as Pakistan PM amid straining ties with the United States. (File photo/AP)
Loading...
Washington: The US continues to press Pakistan to "indiscriminately target" all terrorist groups, including the Haqqani Network, the Pentagon said on Sunday, claiming that recent reports distorted details of the Coalition Support Fund (CSF).
The remark comes amid news reports that the US has suspended $300 million in military aid to Pakistan as Islamabad was not doing enough to tackle militant groups. "Unfortunately, recent reporting has distorted the details of the Coalition Support Fund (CSF) by stating several things out of context. The suspension of security assistance to Pakistan was announced in January 2018,” Pentagon spokesman Lt Col Kon Faulkner said.
"The CSF is included in the suspension and it remains in place. This is not a new decision or a new announcement, but an acknowledgement of a July request to reprogram funds before they expire,” he said.
Faulkner said that since January, they have consistently engaged with Pakistani military officials at the highest levels, based on both a shared commitment to defeat all terrorist groups that threaten regional stability and security, as well as on a shared vision of a peaceful future for Afghanistan.
"We continue to press Pakistan to indiscriminately target all terrorist groups, including the Haqqani Network and LeT, and we continue to call on Pakistan to arrest, expel or bring the Taliban leadership to the negotiating table," he said.
Faulkner noted that the 2018 DoD Appropriations Act, published on March 23, details $500 million was rescinded by the Congress. Due to a lack of Pakistani decisive actions in support of the South Asia Strategy, the remaining $300 million was reprogrammed by the Department of Defense (DoD) in July 2018 time frame for other urgent priorities before the funds expire on September 30, he said.
The department is awaiting congressional determination on whether this reprogramming request will be approved or denied.
"The DoD will have a congressional response before September 30, 2018, to allow the DoD to implement the reprogramming actions, the spokesman said.
Fresh news reports about suspension of the CSF is expected to further strain US-Pakistan relationship, which comes ahead of the Islamabad visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
The top American diplomat is expected to raise issues related to counter terrorism during his meetings with the top Pakistani leaders.
Pakistan has dismissed all such reports about suspension in US aid, arguing that the United States owed the money to it for expenses incurred on fighting terrorism.
"It is not a cut in any [US] aid, it is not assistance. This is our own money which we have used for improving regional security situation and they had to reimburse it to us, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told reporters in Islamabad.
The remark comes amid news reports that the US has suspended $300 million in military aid to Pakistan as Islamabad was not doing enough to tackle militant groups. "Unfortunately, recent reporting has distorted the details of the Coalition Support Fund (CSF) by stating several things out of context. The suspension of security assistance to Pakistan was announced in January 2018,” Pentagon spokesman Lt Col Kon Faulkner said.
"The CSF is included in the suspension and it remains in place. This is not a new decision or a new announcement, but an acknowledgement of a July request to reprogram funds before they expire,” he said.
Faulkner said that since January, they have consistently engaged with Pakistani military officials at the highest levels, based on both a shared commitment to defeat all terrorist groups that threaten regional stability and security, as well as on a shared vision of a peaceful future for Afghanistan.
"We continue to press Pakistan to indiscriminately target all terrorist groups, including the Haqqani Network and LeT, and we continue to call on Pakistan to arrest, expel or bring the Taliban leadership to the negotiating table," he said.
Faulkner noted that the 2018 DoD Appropriations Act, published on March 23, details $500 million was rescinded by the Congress. Due to a lack of Pakistani decisive actions in support of the South Asia Strategy, the remaining $300 million was reprogrammed by the Department of Defense (DoD) in July 2018 time frame for other urgent priorities before the funds expire on September 30, he said.
The department is awaiting congressional determination on whether this reprogramming request will be approved or denied.
"The DoD will have a congressional response before September 30, 2018, to allow the DoD to implement the reprogramming actions, the spokesman said.
Fresh news reports about suspension of the CSF is expected to further strain US-Pakistan relationship, which comes ahead of the Islamabad visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
The top American diplomat is expected to raise issues related to counter terrorism during his meetings with the top Pakistani leaders.
Pakistan has dismissed all such reports about suspension in US aid, arguing that the United States owed the money to it for expenses incurred on fighting terrorism.
"It is not a cut in any [US] aid, it is not assistance. This is our own money which we have used for improving regional security situation and they had to reimburse it to us, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told reporters in Islamabad.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Singer Lily Allen Says She Paid for Sex with Female Escorts
- In Numbers: Another Day, Another Milestone – Virat Kohli Fastest to 4000 Test Runs as Captain
- Karim Benzema Double Fires Real Madrid to Victory Over Leganes
- Venom: Eminem References Mahatma Gandhi, India in Rap for Supervillain Film
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Exudes Oomph in New Magazine Photoshoot; See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...