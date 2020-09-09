Indonesia Capital To Reimpose Wide-scale Social Restrictions: Governor

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s capital will reinstate wide-scale social restrictions as novel coronavirus cases and deaths increase and as hospitals fill up, Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan said on Wednesday.

Jakarta will introduce the restrictions again “as soon as possible”, Anies told a virtual press briefing, adding that beds in intensive care units will be full as soon as Sept. 15 even if 20% more beds are added.

The social restrictions will be introduced in stages, and starting on Sept. 14 non-essential work must be done from home.

