Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Indonesia Releases Special Ramayana Themed Stamp to Mark 70 Years of Diplomatic Ties with India

The stamp, designed by renowned Indonesian sculptor Padmashri Bapak Nyoman Nuarta, featured a scene from Ramayana in which Jatayu valiantly fought to save Sita.

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2019, 9:06 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Indonesia Releases Special Ramayana Themed Stamp to Mark 70 Years of Diplomatic Ties with India
Indonesia releases commemorative Ramayana themed stamp.
Loading...
Jakarta: Indonesia on Tuesday released a special commemorative stamp on the theme of Ramayana to mark the 70th anniversary of establishment of its diplomatic ties with India.

The stamp, designed by renowned Indonesian sculptor Padmashri Bapak Nyoman Nuarta, featured a scene from Ramayana in which Jatayu valiantly fought to save Sita, said a statement issued by the Embassy of India here.

A specially signed version of the stamp will be on display at the Philately Museum in Jakarta, it said.

India's Ambassador Pradeep Kumar Rawat and Indonesia's Vice Foreign Minister Abdurrahman Mohammad Fachir attended the event, which was jointly organised by the two countries to flag off the 70th anniversary commemorations of establishment their diplomatic ties.

Rawat underscored the significant strides that both nations had made in the last 70 years in their ties with a high point being the elevation of their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2018 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country.

The event showcased a special photo exhibit chronicling some of the landmark moments in India-Indonesia ties from 1949 to 2019.
An Indian troupe performed a cultural dance performance.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram