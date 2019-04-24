Indonesia Releases Special Ramayana Themed Stamp to Mark 70 Years of Diplomatic Ties with India

Indonesia on Tuesday released a special commemorative stamp on the theme of Ramayana to mark the 70th anniversary of establishment of its diplomatic ties with India.The stamp, designed by renowned Indonesian sculptor Padmashri Bapak Nyoman Nuarta, featured a scene from Ramayana in which Jatayu valiantly fought to save Sita, said a statement issued by the Embassy of India here.A specially signed version of the stamp will be on display at the Philately Museum in Jakarta, it said.India's Ambassador Pradeep Kumar Rawat and Indonesia's Vice Foreign Minister Abdurrahman Mohammad Fachir attended the event, which was jointly organised by the two countries to flag off the 70th anniversary commemorations of establishment their diplomatic ties.Rawat underscored the significant strides that both nations had made in the last 70 years in their ties with a high point being the elevation of their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2018 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country.The event showcased a special photo exhibit chronicling some of the landmark moments in India-Indonesia ties from 1949 to 2019.An Indian troupe performed a cultural dance performance.