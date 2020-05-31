Indonesia Reports 700 New Coronavirus Infections, Cases Tally Rises to 26,473
Red cross staff wearing protective suits spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Yurianto reported 40 new deaths from COVID-19, taking the total to 1,613, while 7,308 have recovered.
- Reuters Jakarta
Indonesia reported on Sunday 700 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally in the Southeast Asian nation to 26,473, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.
