English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indonesia Summons Australian Envoy to Condemn Senator's Remark Blaming 'Muslim Immigration' for NZ Attack
Indonesian foreign minister Retno Marsudi said she had called ambassador Gary Quinlan to her office to convey the Muslim majority country's 'strong condemnation' of Queensland Senator Fraser Anning's controversial comments.
A teenager breaks an egg on the head of Senator Fraser Anning while he holds a press conference, Saturday. (AP Photo)
Loading...
Jakarta: Indonesia summoned Canberra's ambassador Monday after an Australian senator blamed last week's mosque attacks by a white supremacist in New Zealand on immigration.
Indonesian foreign minister Retno Marsudi said she had called ambassador Gary Quinlan to her office to convey the Muslim majority country's "strong condemnation" of Queensland Senator Fraser Anning's controversial comments.
The 50 Muslims killed in Friday's massacre in Christchurch included one Indonesian, while another was seriously injured.
"Ambassador Quinlan conveyed his reassurance that the statement made by Senator Anning does not reflect the position and sentiments of the government and the people of Australia," Marsudi wrote on her official Twitter account.
She added: "Indonesia strongly condemns this act of terrorism which has no place in New Zealand or anywhere else in this world." On Friday, Anning said in a statement the attack in the southern New Zealand city was the result of Muslim immigration into the country.
Anning's remarks drew condemnation from across the political spectrum in Australia.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the comments as "appalling" and "ugly" with "no place in Australia", as he announced a bipartisan motion of censure would be launched.
Former PM Kevin Rudd dubbed Anning a "racist and a fascist", and encouraged Australians to sign a petition calling for him to be booted out of parliament.
On Saturday, Anning — elected in 2017 by a fluke of Australia's proportional voting system, having received only 19 first preference votes — had to be restrained after punching a teenager who threw an egg at him in protest over his comments.
Indonesian foreign minister Retno Marsudi said she had called ambassador Gary Quinlan to her office to convey the Muslim majority country's "strong condemnation" of Queensland Senator Fraser Anning's controversial comments.
The 50 Muslims killed in Friday's massacre in Christchurch included one Indonesian, while another was seriously injured.
"Ambassador Quinlan conveyed his reassurance that the statement made by Senator Anning does not reflect the position and sentiments of the government and the people of Australia," Marsudi wrote on her official Twitter account.
She added: "Indonesia strongly condemns this act of terrorism which has no place in New Zealand or anywhere else in this world." On Friday, Anning said in a statement the attack in the southern New Zealand city was the result of Muslim immigration into the country.
Anning's remarks drew condemnation from across the political spectrum in Australia.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the comments as "appalling" and "ugly" with "no place in Australia", as he announced a bipartisan motion of censure would be launched.
Former PM Kevin Rudd dubbed Anning a "racist and a fascist", and encouraged Australians to sign a petition calling for him to be booted out of parliament.
On Saturday, Anning — elected in 2017 by a fluke of Australia's proportional voting system, having received only 19 first preference votes — had to be restrained after punching a teenager who threw an egg at him in protest over his comments.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In-Form South Africa Look to Inflict More Pain on Struggling Sri Lanka in T20 Series
- Patriot Act? Hasan Minhaj on Indian Elections is the Primer You Never Knew You Needed
- Riteish Deshmukh Reveals Why Akshay Kumar is the Highest Taxpayer in the Country and It's Hilarious
- Tamannaah Bhatia on Working with Sajid Khan: He Never Treated Me in Any Bad Way
- 'Do You Even Lift Bro?' This Muscular Monkey is the Newest Internet Sensation
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results