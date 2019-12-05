Indonesia to Fire Airline CEO for Smuggling Harley Davidson Motorcycle into the Country
Indonesia's state-owned enterprise minister Erick Thohir, said Thursday a government investigation found Garuda Indonesia President was involved in the attempt to import the motorcycle on a new Airbus A330-900 without declaring it.
Evidences of Harley Davidson and Brompton bicycle, which were brought into Indonesia on a new Airbus plane of PT Garuda Indonesia, are pictured before a news conference at Indonesian Finance Ministry in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 5, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. (Image: REUTERS)
Jakarta: Indonesia's state-owned enterprise minister says he will fire and seek the prosecution of the head of the national airline after he was implicated in the smuggling of a Harley Davidson motorcycle into the country on a new jet.
The minister, Erick Thohir, said Thursday a government investigation found Garuda Indonesia President and CEO Gusti Ngurah Askhara Danadiputra was involved in the attempt to import the motorcycle on a new Airbus A330-900 without declaring it.
A Garuda spokesman did not answer calls seeking comment on the accusations against Danadiputra.
Danadiputra and other airline executives were on the November 16 flight.
Customs officials found the bike and other goods when the flight arrived in Jakarta.
Thohir said the state could have lost up to 1.5 billion rupiah ($107,200) in import taxes.
