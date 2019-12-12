Indonesian Cave Art is Earliest Known Record of 'Story Telling', Researchers Say
Discovered two years ago on the island of Sulawesi, the 4.5 metre (13 foot) wide painting features wild animals being chased by half-human hunters wielding what appear to be spears and ropes.
A team of archaeologists and researchers from Indonesia's National Research Centre for Archaeology and Griffith University, work in Leang Bulu' Sipong 4 limestone cave in South Sulawesi, Indonesia December 4, 2019. (Reuters)
Jakarta: An Indonesian cave painting that depicts a prehistoric hunting scene could be the world's oldest figurative artwork dating back nearly 44,000 years, pointing to an advanced artistic culture, according to new research.
Discovered two years ago on the island of Sulawesi, the 4.5 metre (13 foot) wide painting features wild animals being chased by half-human hunters wielding what appear to be spears and ropes, said the study published in Nature on Wednesday.
Using dating technology, the team at Australia's Griffith University said it had confirmed that the limestone cave painting dated back at least 43,900 years during the Upper Paleolithic period.
"This hunting scene is -- to our knowledge -- currently the oldest pictorial record of storytelling and the earliest figurative artwork in the world," researchers said.
The discovery comes after a painting of an animal in a cave on the Indonesian island of Borneo was earlier determined to have been at least 40,000 years old.
For many years, cave art was thought to have emerged from Europe, but Indonesian paintings have challenged that theory.
There are at least 242 caves or shelters with ancient imagery on Sulawesi alone, and new sites are being discovered annually, the team said.
In the latest dated scene, hunters are depicted in dark red colours with human bodies and the heads of animals including birds and reptiles.
The painting, which is in poor condition, suggests that a highly advanced artistic culture existed some 44,000 years ago, punctuated by folklore, religious myths and spiritual belief, the team said.
"(The scene) may be regarded not only as the earliest dated figurative art in the world but also as the oldest evidence for the communication of a narrative in Palaeolithic art," researchers said.
"This is noteworthy, given that the ability to invent fictional stories may have been the last and most crucial stage in the evolutionary history of human language and the development of modern-like patterns of cognition."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC in Guwahati Postponed Due to CAB Protests
- Peeling Back the Days: The Year of the Onion – An Autobiography
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to Create Series Inspired By Their Own Sangeet for Amazon
- Google 2019 Trends: Kabir Singh to Avengers Endgame, Top 10 Movies of the Year
- Google Top Trends 2019: Cricket World Cup Most Searched News Event in India