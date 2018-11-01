GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Indonesian Divers Retrieve Black Box from Crashed Lion Air Plane

The black box was orange in colour and intact, he said, without specifying if the item was the flight data recorder or the cockpit voice recorder.

Reuters

Updated:November 1, 2018, 10:12 AM IST
Indonesian Divers Retrieve Black Box from Crashed Lion Air Plane
An Indonesian policeman holds wreckage recovered from Lion Air flight JT610 which crashed into the sea, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters)
Jakarta: Indonesian divers have retrieved a black box from a Lion Air jet that crashed into the sea this week with 189 aboard and brought it back to a ship on the surface, one of the divers told media on Thursday.

"We dug and we got the black box," from among debris in the mud on the sea floor, the diver, identified as Hendra, told broadcaster Metro TV on board the Baruna Jaya vessel.

The black box was orange in colour and intact, he said, without specifying if the item was the flight data recorder or the cockpit voice recorder.
