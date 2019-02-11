English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indonesian Entertainers Protest Law on 'Pornography', Blasphemy in Music
Artists say the vague wording of the draft law could lead to misuse by authorities. An online appeal calling for the vaguely worded bill to be scrapped has been signed by nearly 270,000 people.
More than 100 protestors took to the streets just outside Jakarta to protest against the proposed music law AFP/RANGGA FIRMANSYAH
Loading...
Jakarta: Indonesian entertainers have rallied against a draft law that seeks to ban blasphemous and "pornographic" music content, which critics say could be used to clamp down on freedom of expression in the Muslim-majority nation.
More than 100 protestors - many carrying placards or playing guitars and drums - took to the streets of Bogor, near Jakarta, on Sunday to demonstrate against the proposed law.
An online appeal calling for the vaguely worded bill to be scrapped has been signed by nearly 270,000 people.
Under the proposed law, musicians would be prevented from "bringing negative influences from foreign cultures and/or degrading human dignity" in Indonesia.
As well as cracking down on blasphemous and "pornographic" content, it imposes onerous new requirements on musicians, such as carrying out competency tests to gain certification.
The legislation, which is being considered by parliament, could see musicians jailed or fined for failing to comply.
Artists say the vague wording of the draft law could lead to misuse by authorities.
Danilla Riyadi, who initiated the petition on behalf of a coalition of concerned musicians, said the bill is "very dangerous and could be the gateway for a group of people to persecute the creative process of people they dislike."
Musician-turned-politician Anang Hermansyah, who is on the committee that drew up the bill, has been quoted as saying the goal was to strengthen Indonesia's entertainment industry and that the details could still be changed.
It is not clear why the bill suggests banning foreign influences and "pornographic" content - or what would be classified as pornographic content in music.
Almost 90 per cent of Indonesia's more than 260 million people identify as Muslim but the vast majority practise a moderate form of the religion.
However, foreign artists have occasionally found themselves in the cross-hairs of religious conservatives or fallen afoul of the country's censors.
Pop star Lady Gaga cancelled a concert in 2012 because of security concerns after Islamist hardliners promised "chaos" if she entered Indonesia.
Last year, a TV ad featuring members of K-pop supergroup Blackpink dressed in miniskirts was banned because the Indonesian Broadcasting Commission deemed it indecent.
More than 100 protestors - many carrying placards or playing guitars and drums - took to the streets of Bogor, near Jakarta, on Sunday to demonstrate against the proposed law.
An online appeal calling for the vaguely worded bill to be scrapped has been signed by nearly 270,000 people.
Under the proposed law, musicians would be prevented from "bringing negative influences from foreign cultures and/or degrading human dignity" in Indonesia.
As well as cracking down on blasphemous and "pornographic" content, it imposes onerous new requirements on musicians, such as carrying out competency tests to gain certification.
The legislation, which is being considered by parliament, could see musicians jailed or fined for failing to comply.
Artists say the vague wording of the draft law could lead to misuse by authorities.
Danilla Riyadi, who initiated the petition on behalf of a coalition of concerned musicians, said the bill is "very dangerous and could be the gateway for a group of people to persecute the creative process of people they dislike."
Musician-turned-politician Anang Hermansyah, who is on the committee that drew up the bill, has been quoted as saying the goal was to strengthen Indonesia's entertainment industry and that the details could still be changed.
It is not clear why the bill suggests banning foreign influences and "pornographic" content - or what would be classified as pornographic content in music.
Almost 90 per cent of Indonesia's more than 260 million people identify as Muslim but the vast majority practise a moderate form of the religion.
However, foreign artists have occasionally found themselves in the cross-hairs of religious conservatives or fallen afoul of the country's censors.
Pop star Lady Gaga cancelled a concert in 2012 because of security concerns after Islamist hardliners promised "chaos" if she entered Indonesia.
Last year, a TV ad featuring members of K-pop supergroup Blackpink dressed in miniskirts was banned because the Indonesian Broadcasting Commission deemed it indecent.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- To Let Movie Review: A Pressing Social Issue Imaginatively Tacked with Singular Focus
- Sunil Grover to Come Back on The Kapil Sharma Show, Deets Inside
- Archana Puran Singh on Replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show: It's A possibility
- Samsung Galaxy S10e Vs OnePlus 6T: Is This The New Affordable Android Flagship Smartphone Battle?
- YouTube Has Heard The Advertisers Message, And is Now Cracking Down on Pedophiles
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results