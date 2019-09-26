Take the pledge to vote

Indonesian Student Dies as Thousands Protest Against Change in Criminal Code

'He was taken to the hospital and declared dead as doctors tried to save him. He had a wound on his right chest, but I cannot confirm what kind of injury it was,' police said.

Updated:September 26, 2019, 6:33 PM IST
Indonesian Student Dies as Thousands Protest Against Change in Criminal Code
Riot police officers are seen on a street after a students' rally in Jakarta, Indonesia. September 26, 2019. (Reuters)
Kendari (Indonesia): An Indonesian student died Thursday as thousands of protesters took to the streets across the country in a fresh wave of opposition to a major overhaul of the country's criminal code, police said.

"There was an injured student among the crowd," Southeast Sulawesi police spokesman Harry Golden Hart told Metro TV.

"He was taken to the hospital and declared dead as doctors tried to save him. He had a wound on his right chest, but I cannot confirm what kind of injury it was," he added.

