Indonesian Student Dies as Thousands Protest Against Change in Criminal Code

Kendari (Indonesia): An Indonesian student died Thursday as thousands of protesters took to the streets across the country in a fresh wave of opposition to a major overhaul of the country's criminal code, police said.

"There was an injured student among the crowd," Southeast Sulawesi police spokesman Harry Golden Hart told Metro TV.

"He was taken to the hospital and declared dead as doctors tried to save him. He had a wound on his right chest, but I cannot confirm what kind of injury it was," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.