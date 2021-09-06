CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » World » Infant in Mother's Arms Among 4 Killed by Former Army Sniper in Florida Shooting Spree
1-MIN READ

Infant in Mother's Arms Among 4 Killed by Former Army Sniper in Florida Shooting Spree

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Bryan Riley, shot and killed a 40-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman and her three-month-old son. (File Photo)

Riley, a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, told the police he was a "survivalist" and that he had been taking methamphetamine.

A former sniper in the US military went on a shooting spree in central Florida, killing four people, including an infant boy in his mother’s arms, officials said Sunday.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Bryan Riley, shot and killed a 40-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman and her three-month-old son in a residential area in Polk County, Florida, said County Sheriff Grady Judd. The fourth victim was the child’s 62-year-old grandmother.

Riley, who was wearing full body armor, also wounded an 11-year-old girl before surrendering himself to the police following an intense gunfight, Judd said.

The suspect also told the police, without elaborating, “You know why I did this," according to a statement from Judd published on social media.

Riley was wounded in the gunfight and was rushed to a local hospital, where he again tried to attack police officers and had to be sedated.

After he received medical help, the suspect was transferred to a local jail. It was not immediately clear what prompted the attack, Judd said. An investigation is underway.

first published:September 06, 2021, 09:35 IST