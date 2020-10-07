Infected Trump Working From Residence; West Wing Spaces Considered

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump is working from makeshift office space in the White House residence rather than the Oval Office, with only a few senior staff gaining face-to-face access while he receives treatment for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday.

They said aides were looking at potential West Wing work spaces while he recover, with the Oval Office, where Trump normally works, off limits now that several staffers have been infected and forced to work from home.

Aides said they were looking at where else he might safely work in the West Wing.

“He has space up in the residence and we are working out additional work space for him with appropriate medical precautions and logistics, so that he can fully carry out his duties and maintain the safety of himself and all those around him,” said one official.

Trump returned to the White House on Monday after three nights at a military hospital. His presence poses an unusual challenge: how to work effectively without exposing to the potentially fatal virus those assigned to take care of him.

The West Wing and the residence, where first lady Melania Trump is also quarantining, are being deep-cleaned daily. Trump has had contact with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and communications aide Dan Scavino since his infection became public.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor