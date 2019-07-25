Infosys Co-Founder Narayana Murthy's Son-in-Law Part of Boris Johnson's New Cabinet

Son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, Rishi Sunak (39), was given the position of Chief Secretary to the Treasury in newly elected UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's diverse cabinet.

Rishi Sunak attends Cabinet as Chief Secretary to the Treasury @HMTreasury pic.twitter.com/wTf0UbJJcV — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 24, 2019

Sunak has been member of parliament from Richmond, Yorkshire, since 2015. Earlier, he held the post of a junior minister in the department of local government.

Brexiteer Rishi Sunak's appointment comes after Priti Patel was made Home Secretary, and junior minister Alok Sharma was promoted to the rank of international development minister. The appointments give a 'new look' to an otherwise conservative government.