1-min read

Infosys Co-Founder Narayana Murthy's Son-in-Law Part of Boris Johnson's New Cabinet

Brexiteer Rishi Sunak's appointment comes after Priti Patel was made Home Secretary, and junior minister Alok Sharma was promoted to the rank of international development minister.

News18.com

Updated:July 25, 2019, 12:43 PM IST
Infosys Co-Founder Narayana Murthy's Son-in-Law Part of Boris Johnson's New Cabinet
Newly appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street, in London, Britain July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, Rishi Sunak (39), was given the position of Chief Secretary to the Treasury in newly elected UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's diverse cabinet.

Sunak has been member of parliament from Richmond, Yorkshire, since 2015. Earlier, he held the post of a junior minister in the department of local government.

Brexiteer Rishi Sunak's appointment comes after Priti Patel was made Home Secretary, and junior minister Alok Sharma was promoted to the rank of international development minister. The appointments give a 'new look' to an otherwise conservative government.

