Initial Coronavirus Epicentre, China's Wuhan Revives Public Transport, Local Movement

Wuhan: The central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus outbreak emerged, is now allowing for limited movement within and outward as its months-long lockdown gradually eases.

The municipal government said in a Monday notice that residents whose health is classified as “green” on an electronic database will be allowed to leave their residential neighborhoods if they have proof that they are returning to work.

Public transportation is being revived, while checkpoints between different districts are being dismantled.

Individuals who want to leave Wuhan for other parts of the province of Hubei — but not beyond it — can apply to do so with medical documentation, including the results of a COVID-19 test.

Wuhan has the bulk of China’s more than 81,000 virus cases. The first infections were reported there, and it was also the first city to be locked down.