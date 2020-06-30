WORLD

Inovio Says Its Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate Shows Promise in Early-stage Trial

Based on preliminary data, the drug developer said 34 of the 36 volunteers showed overall immunological response rates and most of the side-effects were redness at the site of the shot.

  Last Updated: June 30, 2020, 5:38 PM IST
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday its experimental coronavirus vaccine induced immune responses in healthy volunteers and was shown to be safe in an early-stage trial.

Inovio said the vaccine would undergo trials in a separate study as part of the Trump administration's "Operation Warp Speed" program.

Inovio's vaccine is among the dozens of candidates being tested in human trial against the coronavirus.

