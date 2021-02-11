News18 Logo

Instagram Bans Robert F Kennedy Jr Over Covid-19 Vaccine Misinformation: Report

File photo of Robert F Kennedy Jr

The report said that Instagram permanently removed Robert F. Kennedy Jr's account 'for repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines.'

Photosharing platform Instagram, owned by Facebook Inc, has removed the account of vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for posting misleading information about COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Kennedy, the nephew of late President John F. Kennedy, and his representatives could not immediately be reached for a comment. Facebook and Instagram did not respond to a request for comment.

The company permanently removed the account “for repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines,” the Journal said citing an Instagram spokeswoman.

Kennedy, a lawyer and environmentalist, is the son of the late former U.S. Senator, U.S. Attorney General and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy.


