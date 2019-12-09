International Anti-Corruption Day: Date, Theme and Significance

Anti-Corruption Day | December 9, is observed as the International Anti-Corruption day since the year 2005.

The United Nations General Assembly on October 31, 2003, adopted the United Nations Convention against Corruption, and designated December 9 International Anti-Corruption Day, in order to raise awareness about corruption and of the role of Convention in fighting and preventing it. This convention came into force in the year 2005, and since then the day is being observed annually.

Anti-Corruption Day: Theme

Theme of the day is, ‘united against corruption.’ The global campaign #UnitedAgainstCorruption focuses on corruption as one of the biggest obstacles to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said the United Nations on their website.

In a statement, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, “On this International Day, I urge people everywhere to continue to work on innovative solutions to win the battle against corruption and to ensure that precious resources serve the peoples of the world.”

As per the data, given by the United Nations, every year $1 trillion is paid in bribes while an estimated $2.6 trillion are stolen annually through corruption – a sum equivalent to more than 5 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product.

In developing countries, according to the United Nations Development Programme, funds lost to corruption are estimated at ten times the amount of official development assistance.

Furthermore, the United Nation asserted Corruption is a serious crime that can undermine social and economic development in all societies. No country, region or community is immune.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.