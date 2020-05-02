International Astronomy Day 2020: All You Need to Know

International Astronomy Day is celebrated twice a year -- one in autumn and another in spring. The Astronomy Day 2020 is celebrated on May 2. The world will celebrate the next Astronomy Day on September 26.

On this day, museums, societies, astronomical institutions and planetariums organise seminars, workshops and other fun-filled activities to spread awareness about the world of astronomy.

According to starwalk.space, in 1973, Doug Berger, president of the Astronomical Association of Northern California, had organised the celebration of first Astronomy Day. The idea behind observing the day is to create awareness and educate people about the beautiful universe.

On International Astronomy Day, let’s have a look at some of the quotes by famous astronauts.

1. Neil Amstrong about the moon: “It’s a brilliant surface in that sunlight. The horizon seems quite close to you because the curvature is so much more pronounced than here on earth. It’s an interesting place to be. I recommend it”.

2. Kalpana Chawla on achieving goals: “Do something because you really want to do it. If you’re doing it just for the goal and don’t enjoy the path, then I think you’re cheating yourself.”

3. Sunita Williams on teamwork: “You don't look at the big problem altogether, because I think it's a little intimidating. So you just take it one day at a time, meet the people who are going to meet with you, for you, and who you're going to work for, and really try to do the best job that you can. That's all teamwork, and that's what space travel is about”.

4. Rakesh Sharma about his space experience: “As anyone can imagine, going up into space was a very rich and memorable experience and yes, it was unforgettable too”.