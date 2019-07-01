International Atomic Energy Agency Confirms Iran Exceeds Enriched Uranium Stockpile Limit
The IAEA "verified on July 1 that Iran's total enriched uranium stockpile exceeded 300 kilogrammes", a spokesperson said, shortly after Tehran announced it had crossed the limit in retaliation to new US sanctions.
File photo of Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. (Reuters)
Vienna: The UN's nuclear watchdog confirmed on Monday that Iran has exceeded a limit on its enriched uranium reserves set by a 2015 nuclear deal.
The International Atomic Energy Agency "verified on July 1 that Iran's total enriched uranium stockpile exceeded 300 kilogrammes", a spokesperson said, shortly after Tehran announced it had crossed the limit in retaliation to new US sanctions.
Earlier Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirmed, that Iran had exceeded the relevant limit of 300 kg of uranium hexafluoride (UF6), but Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Iran's steps to decrease its commitments to the nuclear deal were "reversible".
The International Atomic Energy agency (IAEA) said that its inspectors were verifying whether Iran had accumulated more enriched uranium than allowed.
"Our inspectors are on the ground and they will report to headquarters as soon as the LEU (low-enriched uranium) stockpile has been verified, a spokesman for the U.N. agency said.
