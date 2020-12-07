International Civil Aviation Day 2020: Significance, History, and Theme

December 7 is marked as International Civil Aviation Day. The day highlights and reinforces worldwide awareness on the importance of international civil aviation for the social and economic development of countries. It also reminds us of the unique role of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in helping countries to cooperate and realize a global rapid transportation network at the service of all human beings.

Seventy-five years since the ICAO's foundation, the International Civil Aviation network carries over four billion passengers every year. According to the United Nations, the global Air Transport sector supports 65.5 million jobs and USD 2.7 trillion in global economic activity. The industry employs over 10 million women and men to ensure 1,20,000 flights and 12 million passengers are carried safely to their destinations every day.

According to research by the Air Transport Action Group, the wider supply chain, flow-on impacts and jobs in tourism made possible by air transport have shown that at least 65.5 million jobs and 3.6 percent of global economic activity are made possible by the aviation industry.

International Civil Aviation Day 2020: History And Significance

The International Day of Civil Aviation was established in 1994 to mark the International Civil Aviation Organization's golden jubilee activities. In 1996, following up the ICAO initiative and with the support of the Canadian Government, the United Nations General Assembly officially recognized December 7 as International Civil Aviation Day in the UN system.

Agenda 2030 has been adopted by the UN and world nations that have embarked on a new era in global sustainable development. With the coronavirus pandemic and aviation industry facing a crisis, the importance of aviation as an engine of global connectivity has never been more relevant to the Chicago Convention’s objectives to look to international flight as a fundamental enabler of global peace and prosperity.

International Civil Aviation Day 2020: Theme

In recognition of ICAO’s 75th anniversary, the Council selected the following theme “75 Years of Connecting the World” for the 2019 celebrations. However, from this year until 2023, the Council has decided that the theme will be “Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development