International Co-operative Day 2020: Learn Its Date, Theme and Significance

The International Day of Co-operatives is celebrated on the first Saturday of July. It is an annual event to strengthen partnerships between international cooperative movements and governments.

The important goal is to unfold consciousness about cooperatives and promote motion’s successes, world peace and equality.

History of International Day of Cooperatives:

On December 16, 1992, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed that International Day of Cooperatives will be observed on the first Saturday of July, annually. The United Nations Common Meeting (UNGA) marked the centenary of the institution of the International Cooperative Alliance.

Significance of International Day of Cooperatives:

The day is significant as it brings awareness about cooperatives and their contributions to society and also the world at large within masses. The day is also for strengthening and extending alliances between the international cooperative movement and other players.

Theme of International Day of Cooperatives:

Since 1995, this day has been celebrated as International Day of Cooperatives in line with the United Nations. The theme of the International Day of Cooperatives 2020 is Cooperatives For Climate Action.

It was chosen in an attempt to strive pushing for actions to address climate change. The objective is to handle the menace of greenhouse gas emissions and to support Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 13 on Climate Action.

The main focus is on the cooperatives’ contribution in combating climate change that has disrupted vital ecosystems on the planet. The cooperative movement can act as a global force of change within the climate agenda to achieve a fair and green transition for all communities.