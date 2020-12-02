International Day Against Slavery 2020: All You Need to Know

International Day Against Slavery is observed all over the world on December 2, since 1986. The day is marked around the globe annually to raise awareness about slavery and put an end to all kinds of slavery existing in the present-day world. According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), over 40 million people all over the world are victims of modern slavery. Government organisations and citizens take an opportunity on this day to bring perspective to the problems of modern day slavery.

While modern slavery is not established in law, it is used as a broader term to cover various practices including forced labour, forced marriage, debt bondage, and human trafficking. According to the United Nations (UN), any situation or type of exploitation wherein a person cannot deny or quit because of threats, coercion, violence, deception or abuse of power is considered types of modern slavery.

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery seeks to eradicate all forms of slavery prevalent in the present-day world. The United Nations (UN) is dedicated to challenging slavery. As per the UN, more than 150 million children are facing child labour, which makes for nearly one in ten children worldwide. Such slavery is an international crisis and advances against article 4 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, according to which no person should be confined in slavery, and slave trades of all forms should be prohibited.

International Day Against Slavery 2020: History

The General Assembly of the United Nations Convention for the Suppression of the Traffic in Persons and of the Exploitation of the Prostitution of Others (resolution 317(IV) of 2 December 1949) marks December 2 as the date of the adoption for the day.

The main objective of this day is to eliminate contemporary forms of slavery. Several forms of slavery continue to exist like trafficking in persons as well as sexual exploitation. The others include forced recruitment of children for use in armed conflict and forced marriage.

International Day Against Slavery 2020: Significance

There is massive progress around the world yet a large number of people remain victims of slavery. This day acts as a reminder for action so that such labour and slavery practices can be ended at a global level. Various events and sessions are conducted to review the history of slave trade and its evolution.