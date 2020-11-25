International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women: Date, Theme and Significance

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is a global advocacy effort aimed at preventing and eliminating the instances of violence in all forms that women are subjected to around the world. An initiative of the United Nations General Assembly, the Day is observed on November 25 every year.

Significance of the Event

According to the UN, violence against women and girls (VAWG) is one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations in our world today. Instances of such violence largely go unreported and remain hidden because of the stigma or shame surrounding it. The campaign aims to spread awareness about the issue.

The World Health Organization estimates that about one in every three women in the world has suffered physical or sexual violence. These are very often committed by an intimate partner. This year the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown it has forced around the world has further intensified the risks of violence towards women. The instances of domestic violence, especially, have increased significantly. The UN has termed it the “shadow pandemic growing amidst the COVID-19 crisis.”

Theme this year

The theme for International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women this year is “Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!” The focus is on bridging the funding gaps to ensure essential services for the survivors of violence during the ongoing pandemic.

Like every year, a 16-day campaign will be launched on the occasion starting November 25 and will conclude on December 10, which is observed as the International Human Rights Day. Several events will be organized by various local and international bodies to raise awareness about the need to prevent violence and also to support the survivors. Several buildings and landmarks will be ‘oranged’ on this day to sensitize people towards the need for a violence-free future.

WHO is conducting a webinar on November 26 which will be attended by representatives from various countries who will hold discussion on “Innovations in addressing violence against women in the context of COVID-19 ”. The representatives will share innovative ways to provide support to the survivors of violence during the pandemic.