International Day for Monuments and Sites 2020: Learn Its Significance, History

Celebrated on April 18, the International Day for Monuments and Sites is marked by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), in order to promote culture and heritage across the world.

Why is International Day for Monuments and Sites celebrated?

The International Day for Monuments and Sites day is celebrated with an aim to encourage local communities and individuals to know the importance of cultural heritage in their lives, identities and communities. It also focuses on spreading awareness about diversity and the vulnerability of cultural heritage, amid efforts to conserve them.

History of International Day for Monuments and Sites

In 1982, ICOMOS suggested that April 18 should be celebrated as the International Day for Monuments and Sites. The following year, 1983, UNESCO in its 22nd General Conference approved the date. Since then, ICOMOS every year proposes a theme for the celebrations and activities that are organised by its committees, members and partners.

International Day for Monuments and Sites 2020 Theme

According to ICOMOS, the theme of Shared Cultures, Shared Heritage, Shared Responsibility is important for global unity at the time of the ongoing worldwide health crisis due to coronavirus.

ICOMOS has said that due to Covid-19, possible activities to celebrate the day can include virtual conferences, webinars, online lectures, live-streamed interviews and social media campaigns.

People can also post photos and information on culture and heritage of their country.