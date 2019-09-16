International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer: 5 Ways to Save the Earth's Shield

Dedicated to the conservation of Earth and its protective shield Ozone layer, September 16 is celebrated as International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer every year. It was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in the year 1994. The initiative was marked as the international day in order to commemorate the date of the signing of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer in 1987.

This year, the theme for International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer celebrates more than three decades of remarkable international cooperation in protecting the ozone layer and the climate under the Montreal Protocol.

Ozone Layer works as an important shield surrounding the Earth’s atmosphere, which saves the planet and us from the harmful ultraviolet radiations (UV) rays from the sun. These rays can cause a number of skin diseases, including cancer. However, the ozone layer has depleted tremendously in the last few years, given the continuous efforts to harm the environment.

If you want to take a step towards preventing the ozone layer from further depletion, keep these 5 things in mind:

1. Use Public Transport: Pollution emitted from the vehicles cause smog, which can cause harm to the Ozone layer. To avoid this, stop using private vehicles, when not needed. Using bicycles is one of the most convenient ways. If you have to use car, try carpool or use public transport.

2. Recycle: Recycling should be one of the prime ways of living. Segregate the dry and organic garbage and then recycle it. Avoid using polythene or plastic completely. Use reusable and recyclable bags instead. Additionally, put maximum things to recycling or reusing.

3. Buy Eco-Friendly Products: Toxic chemicals, released from various products, play a large role in harming the ozone layer. Try to curb the menace by buying eco-friendly products, like jute bags, reusable containers, plantable pencils, and others.

4. Avoid Pesticides: One of the most harmful components, not just to animals, but also to humans, is pesticides. To ensure the maximum yield, the farmers grow vegetables in protection of pesticides. Try to curb it, by growing your own vegetables. Also, suggest others to use natural remedies to protect the plants.

5. Avoid products that emit CFCs: Although it may seem unbelievable, the daily use appliances such as refrigerators and ACs emit CFCs. While it has been banned or reduced in many applications, it is always safe to keep the use of these products in check.

