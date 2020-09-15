International Day of Democracy 2020: Here is All You Need to Know

India is a democratic country. It is termed as one because its citizens have the right to vote and choose their political representatives. The people of India also enjoy the right to freedom of expression and other liberties. India is not the only democratic country in the world. There are many countries which offer these rights to their citizens and value press freedom and an independent judiciary. In order to promote the tenets of democracy across the world and provide an opportunity to review the state of democracy globally, the International Day of Democracy is observed on September 15.

History

Earlier, many countries were democratic. They were previously colonies of Britain, France or some other powerful nations. After their respective freedom struggles concluded, they attained freedom. As a result of this, they realised the importance of democracy. In 2007, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution encouraging governments to strengthen and consolidate democracy. International Day of Democracy was first observed in 2008 and since then, it has been marked every year globally.

What Have leaders Said on International Day of Democracy

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, “As the world confronts COVID-19, democracy is crucial in ensuring the free flow of information, participation in decision-making and accountability for the response to the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described democracy as the greatest aspiration of people around the world who long to be free.

It is the fundamental right of every citizen, in every corner of the world, to participate in the process of democratic self-governance. Democracy has always been and will remain the greatest aspiration of people around the world who long to be free. #InternationalDayofDemocracy pic.twitter.com/vRRRmCcye2 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 15, 2020

In India, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar highlighted the importance of democracy, saying it is the “best system of governance, accountability, checks and balance.”

Democracy is the best system of governance, accountability, checks and balance. Happy #DemocracyDay !#InternationalDayofDemocracy — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) September 15, 2020

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu also wished the citizens of the country on the occasion of International Day of Democracy. He asked people to be aware of their duties while exercising their rights.

Wishing everyone a happy #InternationalDayOfDemocracy. In exercising our democratic rights, we should also be well aware of our duties towards our country, government and fellow citizens. We should all contribute our bit in making our country strong. pic.twitter.com/CWWrWqfgSH — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 15, 2020

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid emphasis on the importance of upholding the democratic values amid the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

As the world faces this unprecedented #COVID19 challenge, upholding democratic values like participatory decision making & empowering people at grassroots are essential. On #InternationalDayOfDemocracy, reaffirm pledge to keep people at core of our strategy to fight the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/5gLbbYID5K — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 15, 2020

Here are some more tweets by leaders:

Democracy is built on the cornerstone of free-flow of information & participation in the decision-making process. This #InternationalDayOfDemocracy, emphasising the right of citizens to speak against the oppressive policies of the Govt. without their voices being muffled. pic.twitter.com/5BDEhAQcT1 — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) September 15, 2020

We all have our rights in this free world,but we must not forget our responsiblities & appreciate our democracratic rights for the betterment of our society.That is the true essence of liberty. Here's wishing everyone a happy #InternationalDayOfDemocracy. pic.twitter.com/m6jBfLL7ju — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) September 15, 2020

However, unlike every year, International Day of Democracy 2020 is not being celebrated at large scale this year due to COVID-19. Every year, debates are organised at various levels to discuss the state of democracy in countries across the world.