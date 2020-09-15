WORLD

3-MIN READ

International Day of Democracy 2020: Here is All You Need to Know

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

In order to promote the tenets of democracy across the world, the International Day of Democracy is observed on September 15.

India is a democratic country. It is termed as one because its citizens have the right to vote and choose their political representatives. The people of India also enjoy the right to freedom of expression and other liberties. India is not the only democratic country in the world. There are many countries which offer these rights to their citizens and value press freedom and an independent judiciary. In order to promote the tenets of democracy across the world and provide an opportunity to review the state of democracy globally, the International Day of Democracy is observed on September 15.

History

Earlier, many countries were democratic. They were previously colonies of Britain, France or some other powerful nations. After their respective freedom struggles concluded, they attained freedom. As a result of this, they realised the importance of democracy. In 2007, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution encouraging governments to strengthen and consolidate democracy. International Day of Democracy was first observed in 2008 and since then, it has been marked every year globally.

What Have leaders Said on International Day of Democracy

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, “As the world confronts COVID-19, democracy is crucial in ensuring the free flow of information, participation in decision-making and accountability for the response to the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described democracy as the greatest aspiration of people around the world who long to be free.

In India, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar highlighted the importance of democracy, saying it is the “best system of governance, accountability, checks and balance.”

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu also wished the citizens of the country on the occasion of International Day of Democracy. He asked people to be aware of their duties while exercising their rights.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid emphasis on the importance of upholding the democratic values amid the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Here are some more tweets by leaders:

However, unlike every year, International Day of Democracy 2020 is not being celebrated at large scale this year due to COVID-19. Every year, debates are organised at various levels to discuss the state of democracy in countries across the world.

