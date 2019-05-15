International Day of Families 2019: 11 Quotes That Prove Families Matter

While you may not have had asked for them, and you definitely do not have an exchange policy for them, but of the millions of human beings out there, they are the ones who know you best. Family is perhaps, the single most important thing to a child. It is the first lesson in relationships with others and over time becomes the biggest pillar of support for an individual.The International Day of Families is observed on May 15 every year. The Family Day was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993 with resolution A/RES/47/237 and reflects the importance the international community attaches to families.Noted thinkers, authors, celebrities and others have over the years acknowledged how important a family is, to a person’s life. In celebrating the beauty of a family on International Day of Families, we share 10 inspiring quotes on families that show families really do matter.1. "All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way." — Leo Tolstoy2. “Family quarrels are bitter things. They don’t go according to any rules. They’re not like aches or wounds, they’re more like splits in the skin that won’t heal because there’s not enough material.” – F. Scott Fitzgerald3. “After a good dinner one can forgive anybody, even one’s own relations.” – Oscar Wilde4. “Family is the most important thing in the world.” – Princess Diana5. “A man travels the world over in search of what he needs, and returns home to find it.” – George Moore6. “All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.” – Leo Tolstoy7. “Spare the rod and spoil the child – that is true. But, beside the rod, keep an apple to give him when he has done well.” – Martin Luther8. “What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family.” -- Mother Teresa9. “I sustain myself with the love of family.” – Maya Angelou10. “A man should never neglect his family for business.” – Walt Disney11. “He that raises a large family does, indeed, while he lives to observe them, stand a broader mark for sorrow; but then he stands a broader mark for pleasure too.” – Benjamin Franklin