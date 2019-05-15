English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
International Day of Families 2019: 11 Quotes That Prove Families Matter
International Day of Families, observed on May 15 every year, celebrates the relationships within a family which is the fundamental pillar of support for an individual.
Loading...
While you may not have had asked for them, and you definitely do not have an exchange policy for them, but of the millions of human beings out there, they are the ones who know you best. Family is perhaps, the single most important thing to a child. It is the first lesson in relationships with others and over time becomes the biggest pillar of support for an individual.
The International Day of Families is observed on May 15 every year. The Family Day was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993 with resolution A/RES/47/237 and reflects the importance the international community attaches to families.
Noted thinkers, authors, celebrities and others have over the years acknowledged how important a family is, to a person’s life. In celebrating the beauty of a family on International Day of Families, we share 10 inspiring quotes on families that show families really do matter.
1. "All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way." — Leo Tolstoy
2. “Family quarrels are bitter things. They don’t go according to any rules. They’re not like aches or wounds, they’re more like splits in the skin that won’t heal because there’s not enough material.” – F. Scott Fitzgerald
3. “After a good dinner one can forgive anybody, even one’s own relations.” – Oscar Wilde
4. “Family is the most important thing in the world.” – Princess Diana
5. “A man travels the world over in search of what he needs, and returns home to find it.” – George Moore
6. “All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.” – Leo Tolstoy
7. “Spare the rod and spoil the child – that is true. But, beside the rod, keep an apple to give him when he has done well.” – Martin Luther
8. “What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family.” -- Mother Teresa
9. “I sustain myself with the love of family.” – Maya Angelou
10. “A man should never neglect his family for business.” – Walt Disney
11. “He that raises a large family does, indeed, while he lives to observe them, stand a broader mark for sorrow; but then he stands a broader mark for pleasure too.” – Benjamin Franklin
The International Day of Families is observed on May 15 every year. The Family Day was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993 with resolution A/RES/47/237 and reflects the importance the international community attaches to families.
Noted thinkers, authors, celebrities and others have over the years acknowledged how important a family is, to a person’s life. In celebrating the beauty of a family on International Day of Families, we share 10 inspiring quotes on families that show families really do matter.
1. "All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way." — Leo Tolstoy
2. “Family quarrels are bitter things. They don’t go according to any rules. They’re not like aches or wounds, they’re more like splits in the skin that won’t heal because there’s not enough material.” – F. Scott Fitzgerald
3. “After a good dinner one can forgive anybody, even one’s own relations.” – Oscar Wilde
4. “Family is the most important thing in the world.” – Princess Diana
5. “A man travels the world over in search of what he needs, and returns home to find it.” – George Moore
6. “All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.” – Leo Tolstoy
7. “Spare the rod and spoil the child – that is true. But, beside the rod, keep an apple to give him when he has done well.” – Martin Luther
8. “What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family.” -- Mother Teresa
9. “I sustain myself with the love of family.” – Maya Angelou
10. “A man should never neglect his family for business.” – Walt Disney
11. “He that raises a large family does, indeed, while he lives to observe them, stand a broader mark for sorrow; but then he stands a broader mark for pleasure too.” – Benjamin Franklin
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Play a Power-Hungry, Manipulative Woman in Mani Ratnam’s Film
- Sonam Kapoor's Cannes 2019 Look will be All About Simplicity and Elegance
- OnePlus 7 Pro Available for Amazon Prime Members, But 12GB Variant Seems to be Missing
- Did Varys Try to Poison Daenerys Targaryen in this Scene of 'Game of Thrones'?
- Hyundai Creta SUV Stolen from Showroom after Thieves Took it for Test Drive
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results