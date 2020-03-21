International Day of Forests 2020: Learn About Its Theme, Significance & History Today

New Delhi: The Coronavirus pandemic has taught us the importance of nature. Forests work as one of the important chains of the ecosystem.

To celebrate these natural sources of environment, March 21 is observed as International Day of Forests around the globe. This year, the day falls on a Saturday.

All the nations around the world join hands to celebrate the day by taking a pledge to preserve their forests.







International Day of Forests: History

March 21 was proclaimed as the International Day of Forests by the United Nations General Assembly in the year 2012.

Today, the day is celebrated by the joint partnership of the United Nations Forum on Forests and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in collaboration with Collaborative Partnership on Forests and various other organisations.

International Day of Forests: Theme

Each year, the Collaborative Partnership on Forests decides a theme to celebrate the day. For the year 2020, the theme is Forests and Biodiversity.







International Day of Forests 2020: Significance

Forests are a sustainable source of resources, acting as key contributors to combat climate change. This, in turn, ensures the safety and well-being of the present as well as the future generation.

To ensure a better living for years, we need to take care of our forests and the wildlife surviving in them.

Today, almost one-third of the Earth’s land mass is covered by forests. As stated by the UN, they serve as livelihoods for around 1.6 billion people, including more than 2,000 indigenous cultures.

They are also home to more than 80% of the terrestrial species of animals, plants and insects.

Therefore, it becomes our duty to celebrate the day by promising to take care of this abundant source of resources.