Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

International Day of Friendship 2019: History and Significance of the Day

Friendship Crusade, on April 27, 2011, the General Assembly of the United Nations declared July 30 as official International Friendship Day.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 30, 2019, 10:29 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
International Day of Friendship 2019: History and Significance of the Day
Representative Image (Photo courtesy: AFP)
Loading...

The International Day of Friendship is celebrated across the globe since 1958. It is also called the World Friendship Day or International Friendship Day. The United Nation observes International Day of Friendship to observe the importance of friendship in promoting peace in many cultures.

First proposed by Paraguay in 1958 as International Friendship Day, it was initially promoted by the greetings' card industry. While the first World Friendship Day was proposed for July 30 in 1958, by the World

Friendship Crusade, on April 27, 2011, the General Assembly of the United Nations declared July 30 as official International Friendship Day. The World Friendship Crusade is a foundation that advances friendship and care among all people paying little respect to their race, religion, and ethnicity.

Notably, the term Friendship Day was coined by Joyce Hall, the founder of Hallmark cards in 1930, and was intended to be on August 2.

In 2011, the UN proclaimed the International Day of Friendship with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, and cultures can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities. According to the United Nations' website, "Through friendship — by accumulating bonds of camaraderie and developing strong ties of trust — we can contribute to the fundamental shifts that are urgently needed to achieve

lasting stability, weave a safety net that will protect us all, and generate passion for a better world where all are united for the greater good."

The UN wanted for the day to involve young people, as future leaders, in community activities that include different cultures and promote international understanding and respect for diversity. It is a UN observance and not a public holiday.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram