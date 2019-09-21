International Day of Peace 2019 Aimed at Combating Climate Change as it Threatens World Security

The world observes the International Day of Peace every year on September 21, the resolution for which was taken by the United Nations in the 1981. The day has been devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and peoples.

People across the globe come together on this as they rise above their differences and aim to work towards building a culture of peace.

This year's theme 'Climate Action for Peace' draws attention to the importance of combating climate change as a way to protect and promote peace throughout the world.

Commenting on the theme, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "Today peace faces a new danger: the climate emergency, which threatens our security, our livelihoods and our lives. That is why it is the focus of this year’s International Day of Peace. And it’s why I am convening a Climate Action Summit."

In 2015, the member countries of the United Nations adopted the '17 Sustainable Development Goals' as they understood that global peace remains unattainable untill economic and social development is achieved for all people across the world and their rights are protected.

The world body will convening a Climate Action Summit on September 23, where concrete and realistic plans will be tabled to accelerate action to implement the Paris Agreement.

