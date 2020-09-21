International Day of Peace 2020: Date, Theme and Significance

International Day of Peace is celebrated on September 21 annually. The day is dedicated to observing non-violence and cease-fire across the world. Further, in order to commemorate the day, the United Nations also urge countries to educate and create public awareness among its people in matters and issues related to peace.

This year, the day is extra special as it marks 75 years of the International Day of Peace. The theme of the International Day of Peace 2020 is “Shaping Peace Together.” The main idea behind this theme is to spread hope, kindness and compassion amidst the global coronavirus pandemic. The global organisation also urges people on this day to stand with it against those who attempt to use the novel coronavirus to promote any kind or type of discrimination, hatred etc.

To mark the 75th anniversary of the day, United Nations has invited people across the globe to join their initiative UN75 today. The United Nations calls this the largest and furthest-reaching global conversation on building the peaceful and prosperous future.

The UN75 meeting will be held virtually due to the widespread of the ongoing pandemic.

Moreover, it has also been mentioned on the official site that since this year the world is going through a global pandemic, the day will be dedicated to fostering dialogue and collecting ideas.

In a tweet, the United Nations mentioned how the global coronavirus pandemic has reminded and shown the world the ways in which it is interconnected. The pandemic has also worked as a reminder that any kind or sort of a global challenge can only be overcome by working together.

In another tweet, the organisation wrote, “A peaceful society is one where there is justice and equality for everyone. We can all be part of the solution. #StandUp4HumanRights on Monday's #PeaceDay & every day.”