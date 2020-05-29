WORLD

1-MIN READ

International Day of UN Peacekeepers 2020: Date, Theme, Significance

A young lady officer in the Indian contingent had described the deployment of the Indian women peacekeepers as a “big achievement” and said a gender-balanced leadership will sow seeds of a peaceful society in Congo. (Photo source: Twitter/@Akbaruddin

Taking to Twitter, Antonio said, 'On UN Peacekeepers Day, I pay tribute to the 95,000 civilian, police & military personnel deployed with UN Peacekeeping around the world. They face one of the greatest challenges ever: delivering peace & security while helping countries address COVID19.'

International Day of UN Peacekeepers is observed on May 29. On this day, tributes are paid to those people who have immensely contributed in the work done by the United Nations. Furthermore, over 3,900 people including both civilian and army who have lost their lives while serving the UN are also remembered on this day.

On the occasion of International Day of UN Peacekeepers, António Guterres, Secretary General of United Nations said, “As we commemorate the 20th anniversary of Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, we must do more to achieve women’s equal representation in all areas of peace and security. Together, let us continue to wage peace, defeat the pandemic and build a better future”.

Taking to Twitter, Antonio said, “On @UN Peacekeepers Day, I pay tribute to the 95,000 civilian, police & military personnel deployed with @UNPeacekeeping around the world. They face one of the greatest challenges ever: delivering peace & security while helping countries address #COVID19."

The official handle of UN Peacekeeping also revealed the peacekeeper of the day on the micro blogging site. They said, “Peacekeeper of the Day: The job of Staff Sergeant Hanatou Souley Dodo of Niger, a nurse w/@UN_MINUSMA, can be summed up in 2 words: assist and save! As health personnel during #COVID19, she is carrying on her duty to help people and save lives. #PKDay #womeninpeacekeeping".

The theme of International Day of UN Peacekeepers 2020 is “Women in Peacekeeping: A Key to Peace”. This theme has been chosen as it is the 20th anniversary of the of the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security.


