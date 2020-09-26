International Group Seeking Info On Lake Champlain Flooding

MONTPELIER, Vt.: An international organization that is studying flooding in Lake Champlain in Vermont and upstate New York and along the Richelieu River that drains the lake into Quebec will be holding public hearings on their work.

The International Lake Champlain-Richelieu River Study Board will hold four virtual public meetings in the last week of September. The meetings will be held in both English and French.

The meetings will be held Sept. 29 and 30. People who would like to participate in the virtual meetings must register in advance.

