International Literacy Day: Date, Theme and Significance

The ability to read and write efficiently is known as literacy and it is one of the most important needs of our time. Despite this, a lot of children do not study or go to school and end up being illiterate. To focus on the need of education and the importance to read and write, UNESCO dedicated September 8 as World Literacy Day.

The day came into existence at the 14th session of UNESCO’s general conference in 1966. The same year marked the celebration of the first-ever International Literacy Day, declaring it to be celebrated every year on September 8. Needless to say, literacy is one of the key components of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

For the year 2020, the theme for International Literacy Day 2020 is ‘Literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.’ Currently, the world is suffering a massive pandemic which seems to give no respite to anyone. In such a situation, it has become important to educate people in order to ensure that everyone can take care of their own health.

The recent Covid-19 times have shown a mirror, highlighting the gap between policy discourse and reality. It also resulted in a break in adult literacy programmes in many countries. In order to prepare a better world with learned individuals, it is necessary to make sure that all human beings are literate.

On International Literacy Day 2020, UNESCO looks forward to providing an opportunity to discuss about innovative and effective teaching methodologies for youth as well as adult literacy programmes. All of us should dedicate the day and coming months to dedicate ourselves in providing learning opportunities to those who need it.