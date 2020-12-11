International Mountain Day 2020: All You Need to Know

International Mountain Day 2020 | In order to raise awareness of the need to protect mountains and its biodiversity, International Mountain Day is observed on December 11.

Owing to the increasing footfalls of tourists, and increasing population, construction activities have increased. More hotels, resorts and homes are coming up in the mountainous areas. Apart from this, climate change has taken a toll on mountains.

Rising temperature poses a tough challenge to mountain people, some of the world’s poorest, as they face even greater struggles to survive. Moreover, bad farming practices, logging, commercial mining and poaching are impacting mountain biodiversity.

Mountain glaciers are melting at unprecedented rates and they provide it freshwater supplies downstream for millions of people. Thus, the problem affects us all.

International Mountain Day 2020 theme

The theme for International Mountain Day 2020 is mountain biodiversity. This theme highlights the need to address the threats mountain biodiversity face. The United Nations has urged countries across the world to take care of mountains and their biodiversity. It recognises sustainable management of mountain biodiversity as a global priority.

Sustainable Development Goal 15, target four, talks of the conservation of mountains’ biodiversity in consideration of its global relevance.

History of International Mountain Day

In 1992, the United Nations adopted the document “Managing Fragile Ecosystems: Sustainable Mountain Development” (called Chapter 13), as part of the action plan Agenda 21 of the Conference on Environment and Development. Then, ten years later, in view of the increasing attention to the importance of mountains, the UN in 2002 declared the UN International Year of Mountains.

Interesting facts related to mountains

· Mountains are home to 15 per cent of the world´s population.

· They host about half of the world's biodiversity hotspots.

· They cover about 27 per cent of the earth's surface

· Mountains provide freshwater for everyday life to half of humanity.

International Mountain Day 2020 celebrations

Usually, various organisations across the world organise seminars to discuss the ways to conserve mountains and their biodiversity. Various world leaders come on the same stage to discuss the pressing issues related to mountains. However, this year, due to the COVID-19 , webinars are being organised to hold discussions.