International Nurses Day 2020 Date: Know Why these Health Workers Are Celebrated, Amid Covid-19

Every year, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) comes up with a theme to honour all the nurses. For 2020, the theme for Internation Nurse Day is ‘Nursing the world to health’.

  • Trending Desk New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 10:09 AM IST
International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12 to mark the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. She was also known as the ‘Lady with the Lamp’ and ‘the Angel of Crimea’.

Florence Nightingale and her team of nurses had worked round the clock to take care of the ailing soldiers during the Crimean War in 1853-1856. The efforts by Florence Nightingale-led team had reduced the death rate in the hospital by two-thirds.

Her experience in the field of nursing and sanitation war recognised and rewarded by Queen Victoria. With the support of the Queen, Nightingale went to establish the St. Thomas’ Hospital and Nightingale Training School for Nurses in 1860.

Why Do We Celebrate International Nurse Day Each Year?

International Nurse Day is observed to focus on the importance of nurses and recognise their efforts. The event holds increased relevance at a time when health workers have become essential to the fight against the novel coronavirus disease.

Every year, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) comes up with a theme to honour all the nurses. For 2020, the theme for Internation Nurse Day is ‘Nursing the world to health’.

Various seminars and workshops are organised ‘to recognise the challenges the world faces in relation to good health and the contribution of nursing in addressing these’. The International Council of Nurses believes that it is essential to tell the world who the nurses are and what they do.

This year, the International Council of Nurses and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement have joined hands to celebrate International Nurses Day.

They aim to “laud nurses around the globe and in particular those managing an unprecedented workload by treating patients with COVID-19 while also maintaining other essential health services”.

