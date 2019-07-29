Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

International Tiger Day 2019: 10 Myths That You Shouldn't Believe

Listed as Endangered on the IUCN Red List since 1986, the 20th century has seen a loss of over 95 percent of the world's wild tiger population.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 29, 2019, 11:27 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
International Tiger Day 2019: 10 Myths That You Shouldn't Believe
Image of an eight-year-old Royal Bengal Tiger. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

The tiger once roamed freely from the Eastern Antolia Region in the west to the Amur River basin, and in the south from the foothills of the Himalayas to Bali in the Sunda Islands. While it has prominently been featured in ancient mythology, folklore, literature and movies, there has been a sharp decline in tiger populations across the world.

Listed as Endangered on the IUCN Red List since 1986, the 20th century has seen a loss of over 95 per cent of the world's wild tiger population. From poaching and illegal trade, habitat loss, climate change and diseases, several factors have led to the decline in tiger population, including myths that cause the general population to fear the magnificent beast.

As the world celebrated International Tiger Day 2019, here's debunking a few tiger myths:

Tigers originated from Africa: Interestingly, while tigers may be found in Africa today, modern tigers are all descendants of tigers from Asia. Wild tigers never lived in Africa.

Modern tigers descended from prehistoric saber-tooth tigers: Modern tigers are not descendants from prehistoric saber-tooth tigers and in fact they are not even closely related. In fact, the tiger's closest living relatives were previously thought to be the Panthera species lion, leopard and jaguar. However, results of genetic analysis indicate about 2.88 million years ago, the tiger and the snow leopard lineages diverged from the other Panthera species, and that both may be more closely related to each other than to the others.

White tigers are albino tigers: White tigers are not albino tigers or a separate subspecies of tiger, they are a rare form of Bengal Tigers that possess a recessive gene which makes them lighter.

Tigers live in groups: The big cats are solitary animals and for the most part remain aloof from one another. Only tigresses with babies are seen with cubs for the first two years.

Tigers prey on humans: They do not view humans as prey but will attack if threatened. When they do hunt humans, it is because of absence of their regular prey due to habitat loss.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram