International Tiger Day: Messages to Spread Awareness for Tiger conservation
Around 3,900 wild tigers are left in the world as of today, with 70% of the tiger population found in India.
Image for representative purpose only. (Image : Reuters)
July 29 is being celebrated as International Tiger Day. Also known as Global Tiger Day or World Tiger Day, was established in 2010 at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit, Russia, as a step to spread awareness about the decline of wild tiger numbers in order to encourage the work of tiger conservation. According to WWF, around 3,900 wild tigers are left in the world as of today, with 70% of the tiger population found in India.
As we celebrate International Tiger Day today, here are some slogans and messages that can help to raise your voice for tiger conservation.
1. T – Tomorrow No One Will Know Us; I – Identity In The World; G – Greatest King; E – Every Body Should Protect Them; R – Roaring (Crying) For Save Him; S – So Let’s Start To Save The Tigers.
2. Tiger burning bright will not let you fade out of sight, that is my promise and for you we will fight.
3. Tiger is a symbol of Beauty, Bravery, Strength and Nationality. So Save the Tiger, Save the Nation’s Pride.
4. Don’t strip the stripes from the scenery: Save the Tiger.
5. Let us keep the tigers in jungles & not in history, save tigers.
6. Look at the tigers mighty and strong, killing them for their fur is very wrong.
7. There’s a Tiger out there who thinks you’re terrific!
8. Use only cameras to shoot the tiger, not the gun.
9. Tigers Are One Of A Kind, Please Save Them Or You Will Be Fined.
10. One can measure the greatness and moral progress of a nation by looking at how it treats its animals.
