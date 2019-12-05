International Volunteer Day: Date, Theme and Significance
The International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly through Resolution A/RES/40/212 on December 17, 1985.
International Volunteer Day is observed on December 5, to promote the culture of volunteering, encourage the governments to support the efforts put in by volunteers in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at all levels.
The theme of this year’s International Volunteer Day is Volunteer for an inclusive future. The idea behind this theme is to highlight Sustainable Development Goal 10 that is Reduced Inequalities and the pursuit of equality, which including inclusion, through volunteerism. The United Nations has come up with two hashtags for the day i.e. #IVD2019, which basically stands for International Volunteer Day 2019 and #volunteer4inclusion, which is based on this year’s theme.
As per a report published in the United Nations website, the International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly through Resolution A/RES/40/212 on December 17, 1985. This day has been observed in 80 countries over a period of last six years.
Volunteering provides opportunities for people to play a constructive role in their communities & to feel connected with others through a shared sense of purpose.More on Thursday's International Volunteer Day: https://t.co/zfUh8BVNIH #IVD2019 pic.twitter.com/Pn5OhqczvY— United Nations (@UN) December 4, 2019
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres in a statement published on United Nation’s website, said, “The diverse and dynamic role of volunteerism in promoting the Sustainable Development Goals merits strong support from Governments and other stakeholders. On this International Day, I thank volunteers for their efforts to leave no one behind.”
United Nations’ twitter handle also tweeted about the day’s importance. The tweet read, “Volunteering provides opportunities for people to play a constructive role in their communities & to feel connected with others through a shared sense of purpose. More on Thursday's International Volunteer Day: http://bit.ly/2YiliMU #IVD2019”
