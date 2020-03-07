International Women's Day 2020: 10 Inspiring Quotes

Each year, March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day. The theme of the day this year is “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights”.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2020, which is being celebrated since the early 1900’s, UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka in a statement highlighted “2020 as the year for gender equality and calls on everyone to tackle the persistent barriers against gender equality”.

Take a look at these 10 inspiring quotes by globally renowned women on success and womanhood:







1. I attribute my success to this: I never gave or took an excuse — Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing







2. We realize the importance of our voices only when we are silenced — Malala Yousafzai, Pakistani activist and Nobel laureate







3. I know for sure that what we dwell on is what we become — Oprah Winfrey, American media magnate and philanthropist







4. What makes you different or weird, that's your strength — Meryl Streep, American actress







5. How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.”— Anne Frank, German diarist







6. Some women choose to follow men, and some women choose to follow their dreams. If you’re wondering which way to go, remember that your career will never wake up and tell you that it doesn’t love you anymore — Lady Gaga, American musician







7. Power is not given to you. You have to take it —Beyoncé Knowles, American musician







8. It is impossible to live without failing at something, unless you live so cautiously that you might as well not have lived at all – in which case, you fail by default — J. K. Rowling, British novelist







9. You must learn to be still in the midst of activity and to be vibrantly alive in repose — Indira Gandhi, first female prime minister of India







10. I would venture to guess that Anon, who wrote so many poems without signing them, was often a woman — Virginia Woolf, English writer





