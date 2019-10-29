Internet Services Disrupted in Pakistan Due to Fault in Submarine Cable

Islamabad: Internet services were disrupted across Pakistan on Tuesday due to a fault in international submarine cables that connect the country with the world.

Internet users faced difficulties in accessing online content across the county this evening. The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the leading telephone and internet provider, issued an alert on social media, saying their teams are working on fully restoring internet services.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, in a statement, said: "Due to a fault in the international submarine cable, internet services have been affected."

According to reports, two submarine cables, IMEWE and SEAMEWE 4, that carry almost 50 per cent of Pakistan's internet traffic, went offline due to the fault.

Internet users across the country will experience downgraded speeds until the fault in cables is fixed.

An internet outage also occurred earlier this year, in June, when services were disrupted due to "multiple cable cuts".

