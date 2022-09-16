Interregional Cooperation, Trade in Focus as PM Modi, Putin and Iran’s Raisi Meet on Sidelines of SCO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Uzbekistan’s Samarkand on Thursday to attend the 22nd Summit of the Council of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Member States.

He is slated to attend a series of meetings on Friday including the leadership summit and the bilateral meetings with Russian president Vladimir Putin, Iran president Ebrahim Raisi and meeting with host country Uzbekistan’s president Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The SCO meeting and the bilateral meetings come at a time when the world is experiencing political unrest due to the war in Ukraine and countries are having to choose between the West and China and Russia.

PM Modi will attend the leadership conference and hold his first bilateral meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin. Putin and PM Modi are likely to discuss how to strengthen ties between the two countries. Earlier, a presidential aide from the Kremlin said both leaders will discuss Russian-Indian cooperation within the UN and G20.

The Kremlin considers the meeting important also because India is set to assume the presidency of the SCO and the G20 for the coming year.

Both heads of state are likely to also discuss cooperation for economic growth and promotion of trade and investment, challenges posed by climate change and sustainable development, and terrorism.

PM Modi will also meet Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranian president, at the sidelines of the SCO summit. This is the first time PM Modi and Raisi will be meeting after the latter was elected the Iranian leader in 2021. Discussions between the two leaders will focus on strengthening strategic and trade ties between India and Iran.

Connectivity between India and Iran will be one of the main issues that both leaders are expected to hold discussions on. Discussions regarding the 7,200-km-long multi-modal International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the Chabahar Port.

Tehran has been an important partner for New Delhi to expand its footprint in Central Asia. Iran’s exports to India increased by 35% this year in July compared to the same period of time in 2021 signaling growing trade relations between both nations.

Uzbekistan is also an important partner of India in Central Asia and PM Modi will also meet Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday. India and Uzbekistan in earlier meetings committed to working together in the digital payments, space, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and jewelry sectors and during the meeting the scope for increasing inter-regional cooperation will likely be discussed between both leaders.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here