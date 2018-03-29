GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Interstitium: One of the Largest Human Organs Has Been Discovered

The study further said that interstitium can compress or expand in size. This means that it could serve as shock absorbers for the body.

News18.com

Updated:March 29, 2018, 2:09 PM IST
Interstitium: One of the Largest Human Organs Has Been Discovered
Picture for representation. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: A new human organ has been discovered by scientists which they believe will help understand the impact of diseases such as cancer. The new organ is called interstitium.

This was revealed in a study published Tuesday. Interstitium is a series of interconnected, fluid-filled compartments found throughout the body, USA Today reported.

The compartments are found beneath the skin and are believed to be lining lungs, blood vessels and muscles making it one of the largest organs in the body.

Scientists using a special live imaging technique called a Probe-based Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy (pCLE) to find the interstitium in various parts of the body including the lungs and digestive tract.

The study further said that interstitium can compress or expand in size. This means that it could serve as shock absorbers for the body.

What has surprised many is the organ went unnoticed in scientific studies all this while even though it is a large organ.

"This finding has potential to drive dramatic advances in medicine, including the possibility that the direct sampling of interstitial fluid may become a powerful diagnostic tool," said Dr. Neil D. Theise, a professor in the Department of Pathology at NYU Langone Health, and one of the study's co-authors, in a statement.​

