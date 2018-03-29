English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Interstitium: One of the Largest Human Organs Has Been Discovered
The study further said that interstitium can compress or expand in size. This means that it could serve as shock absorbers for the body.
Picture for representation. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: A new human organ has been discovered by scientists which they believe will help understand the impact of diseases such as cancer. The new organ is called interstitium.
This was revealed in a study published Tuesday. Interstitium is a series of interconnected, fluid-filled compartments found throughout the body, USA Today reported.
The compartments are found beneath the skin and are believed to be lining lungs, blood vessels and muscles making it one of the largest organs in the body.
Scientists using a special live imaging technique called a Probe-based Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy (pCLE) to find the interstitium in various parts of the body including the lungs and digestive tract.
The study further said that interstitium can compress or expand in size. This means that it could serve as shock absorbers for the body.
What has surprised many is the organ went unnoticed in scientific studies all this while even though it is a large organ.
"This finding has potential to drive dramatic advances in medicine, including the possibility that the direct sampling of interstitial fluid may become a powerful diagnostic tool," said Dr. Neil D. Theise, a professor in the Department of Pathology at NYU Langone Health, and one of the study's co-authors, in a statement.
Also Watch
This was revealed in a study published Tuesday. Interstitium is a series of interconnected, fluid-filled compartments found throughout the body, USA Today reported.
The compartments are found beneath the skin and are believed to be lining lungs, blood vessels and muscles making it one of the largest organs in the body.
Scientists using a special live imaging technique called a Probe-based Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy (pCLE) to find the interstitium in various parts of the body including the lungs and digestive tract.
The study further said that interstitium can compress or expand in size. This means that it could serve as shock absorbers for the body.
What has surprised many is the organ went unnoticed in scientific studies all this while even though it is a large organ.
"This finding has potential to drive dramatic advances in medicine, including the possibility that the direct sampling of interstitial fluid may become a powerful diagnostic tool," said Dr. Neil D. Theise, a professor in the Department of Pathology at NYU Langone Health, and one of the study's co-authors, in a statement.
Also Watch
-
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Toyota and Suzuki Announce Partnership, To Exchange Vitara Brezza, Baleno, Corolla
- IPL 2018: Not Ranveer, Is This Actor the Highest Paid Performer at the Opening Ceremony?
- Twitter Does 'Knot' Stop With Jokes As News of Vijay Mallya's Third Marriage Goes Viral
- Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Facebook Should Have Regulated Itself, But It’s Too Late Now
- Mahira Khan Steals The Show As She Dances To 'UP Bihar Lootne' At Wedding; Watch Video